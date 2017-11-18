Sports

Western Illinois pummels Calvary, 102-25, for 3rd win

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:54 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

MACOMB, Ill.

Brandon Gilbeck scored 22 points, hitting 10 of his 11 shots from the field, as Western Illinois blasted Calvary University, 102-25 on Saturday night.

Calvary, from Kansas City, Mo., competes in the Association of Christian College Athletics, which has just 16 member schools across the United States.

Western Illinois raced to a 53-8 lead in the first half and outscored the Warriors 49-17 in the second half.

Lynrick Moxey finished with 15 points for the Leathernecks and Delo Bruster and Isaac Johnson each contributed 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Braydon Unruh finished with 10 points to lead Calvary.

The Leathernecks knocked off Eastern Illinois, 56-54 Wednesday night and, after drubbing the Warriors, is 3-0 to start the season.

Western Illinois will be on the road for Thanksgiving week, playing at SIU-Edwardsville Wednesday and at Iowa State on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video