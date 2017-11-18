Grand Canyon's Shaq Carr goes up for a layup against Arkansas-Little Rock during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Phoenix.
Grand Canyon's Shaq Carr goes up for a layup against Arkansas-Little Rock during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic via AP Sean Logan
Sports

Grand Canyon has easy time with Little Rock, wins 76-51

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:30 PM

PHOENIX

Joshua Braun scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half and Grand Canyon cruised to a 76-51 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night.

Braun didn't miss a shot in the first half, shooting 8 of 8 from the floor with five 3-pointers and a free throw. He finished 9-of-11 shooting from the field. Casey Benson added 10 points for Grand Canyon (3-0). Fiifi Aidoo had eight points, shooting just 1 of 6 from the floor but was 6 of 6 from the line.

Andre Jones scored 11 points to lead Little Rock (0-3).

The Coyotes led 15-12 and used a 22-4 run to stretch the lead to 37-16. Braun scored 11 points and the Trojans missed seven field goals during the stretch. Grand Canyon led 42-23 at the break and cruised from there.

Grand Canyon shot 51 percent from the field compared to the Trojans' 27-percent shooting.

