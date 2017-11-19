Sports

San Diego jumps out early, cruises past Norfolk State 71-62

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:30 AM

SAN DIEGO

Olin Carter III scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half and San Diego rolled to a 71-62 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday night.

Carter made 7 of 14 from the field, including five 3-pointers. Cameron Neubauer hit four 3s and finished with 16 points and five assists for San Diego (3-0). Isaiah Pineiro chipped in 14 points.

Alex Long had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to lead Norfolk State (0-3). Steven Whitley had 13 points and Preston Bungei 11.

The Toreros built a 22-point halftime lead and kept the double-digit edge for most of the second half. Bungei made a jumper to pull the Spartans to 52-45 with seven minutes left but they didn't get closer until the last 30 seconds.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

