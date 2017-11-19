Sports

Cal Poly edges Santa Clara 63-59

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 12:41 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Donovan Fields scored 23 points, sank the go-ahead bucket and got a key defensive rebound to lead Cal Poly to a 63-59 win over Santa Clara on Saturday night.

Tied at 59-all with 42 seconds to play following a 9-2 run by Santa Clara late in the second half, Donovan hit a jumper to put Cal Poly back on top and then hauled in a defensive rebound at the other end with five seconds left to set up Marcellus Garrick's lead-padding dunk just ahead the buzzer.

Fields finished 7 of 13 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, and hit all six of his free throws. Garrick added 12 points and Victor Joseph had 10 for Cal Poly (2-2), which went 8 for 16 from 3-point range and was 13 of 16 from the line.

KJ Feagin led Santa Clara (1-2) with 19 points, Henry Caruso had 14 points plus 13 rebounds and Matt Hauser got 10 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video