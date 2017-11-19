Sports

Iowa St holds off Boise St 75-64 to win Puerto Rico Tip-Off

November 19, 2017 09:47 PM

CONWAY, S.C.

Donovan Jackson scored 26 points and Iowa State blew most of a huge lead before holding off Boise State 75-64 in Sunday's championship game at the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 10 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists to earn honors as the tournament's most valuable player for the Cyclones (3-2). And Jackson set a tournament scoring record with 76 points, including a huge 3-pointer with 1:17 left after the Broncos had cut a 24-point second-half deficit all the way to four.

Boise State (4-1) trailed 52-28 with 15:23 left but rallied with a flurry of second-half 3-pointers.

Chris Sengfelder scored 20 points for the Broncos, who played most of the way without all-Mountain West Conference guard Chandler Hutchison. He took a hard fall and hit his head on the court at the 16:19 mark, then left with 12:22 left before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: The Broncos showed a ton of fight to get back in this one. More impressively, they did it with Hutchison watching most of the game from the bench wearing a hoodie and warmup pants after checking out for the final time. Sengfelder hit four of Boise State's nine second-half 3-pointers, which allowed the Broncos to twice get within four before the Cyclones did just enough to hang on.

Iowa State: The Cyclones arrived in South Carolina for the tournament at 0-2. They went on to win three games in four days. One of the biggest changes was Weiler-Babb seeing more time at the point, which had him flirting with triple-doubles and opening up things for Jackson on the wing.

UP NEXT

Boise State: The Broncos host Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

Iowa State: The Cyclones host Western Illinois on Saturday.

