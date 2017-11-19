Sports

Pritchard with career-high 20, Oregon rolls past Ball State

November 19, 2017

EUGENE, Ore.

Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 20 points and Elijah Brown had 17 off the bench as Oregon cruised to a 95-71 victory over Ball State on Sunday night.

Pritchard, the starting point guard as a freshman on last year's Final Four team, also had eight assists for the Ducks (4-0), who upped the nation's longest home winning streak to 46 games. Victor Bailey added 16 points and MiKyle McIntosh had 13.

Tayler Persons led the Cardinals (1-3) with 14 points and Kyle Mallers had 10.

Oregon took control after trailing by five with a 14-0 run and outscored Ball State 35-8 over a 12-minute span over both halves. Pritchard had 12 points in the second half.

Troy Brown's eight rebounds led the Ducks to a 45-31 edge on the boards. Oregon shot 31 of 63 overall (49.2 percent), including 10 of 25 on 3-pointers.

The Cardinals were just 7 of 27 beyond the arc (25.9 percent), their worst effort from long range of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks played their first of five 20-win nonconference opponents from last year in Ball State, and that doesn't include possible games against No. 2 Michigan State or No. 9 North Carolina at the PK80 Invitational that starts Thanksgiving Day in Portland.

Ball State: The Cardinals, who are coming off their first back-to-back 20-win seasons in nearly a quarter century, play five of their first six games on the road, covering 7,500 miles in the process.

UP NEXT

Ball State: Makes the longest leg of its road trip that includes five games in 11 days to face Bucknell on Wednesday.

Oregon: Plays UConn on Thanksgiving night in the first round of the PK80 Invitational in Portland. The teams met last year at the Maui Invitational, with the Ducks prevailing 79-69.

