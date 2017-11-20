West Brom fires West Brom with team in relegation danger

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis watches the English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017.
Sports

West Brom fires manager with team in relegation danger

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:31 AM

WEST BROMWICH, England

West Bromwich Albion has fired manager Tony Pulis after the team dropped to within a point of the Premier League's relegation zone.

West Brom announced the move on Monday, with chairman John Williams saying "we are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing."

West Brom has just two wins in its last 21 league games stretching back to last season. Its latest setback was a 4-0 loss at home to Chelsea on Saturday, which left the central English club in 17th place in the 20-team league.

Pulis, who was in charge for nearly three years, has never been relegated in 25 years and more than 1,000 league games in soccer management.

