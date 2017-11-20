Sports

IOC board member Wu resigns as president of boxing body AIBA

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

IOC executive board member C. K. Wu has resigned as president of Olympic boxing's governing body AIBA.

The International Boxing Association says Wu "decided to step down" and they agreed to end all legal disputes and disciplinary cases between them.

Wu was suspended from duty last month while a complaint lodged by most members of his executive committee was investigated.

AIBA's executive committee passed a no-confidence vote against the Taiwanese official in July, claiming his leadership was autocratic and failed to give a clear picture of the body's allegedly troubled finances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

AIBA says Franco Falcinelli of Italy will remain interim president ahead of a special congress on Jan. 27.

Wu has been an IOC member for 29 years and a member of its board since 2012.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video