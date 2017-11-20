In this Oct. 31, 2017 photo, Argentina's Lanus fans cheer for their team during a semifinals Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lanus, a small soccer club from Buenos Aires suburbs, qualified for the first time in its history to the final of the Copa Libertadores, and will face Brazil's Gremio in the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 22 and 29.
In this Oct. 31, 2017 photo, Argentina's Lanus fans cheer for their team during a semifinals Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lanus, a small soccer club from Buenos Aires suburbs, qualified for the first time in its history to the final of the Copa Libertadores, and will face Brazil's Gremio in the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 22 and 29. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo
In this Oct. 31, 2017 photo, Argentina's Lanus fans cheer for their team during a semifinals Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lanus, a small soccer club from Buenos Aires suburbs, qualified for the first time in its history to the final of the Copa Libertadores, and will face Brazil's Gremio in the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 22 and 29. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo

Sports

Libertadores final: Argentina's Lanus vs. Brazil's Gremio

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SAO PAULO

It's Argentina vs. Brazil in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

But it's not the usual suspects, at least in the case of Argentina.

Lanus will be playing its first Libertadores final, a giant step for the modest club from the Buenos Aires suburbs.

Gremio, a club from the deep south of Brazil, has won the Copa Libertadores twice, but not in more than 20 years. It's well known, but not as famous as Sao Paulo's Corinthians or Rio's Flamengo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first leg is on Wednesday in Porto Alegre, with the second leg on Nov. 29 in Buenos Aires.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video