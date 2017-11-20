Libertadores final: Argentina's Lanus vs. Brazil's Gremio

In this Oct. 31, 2017 photo, Argentina's Lanus fans cheer for their team during a semifinals Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lanus, a small soccer club from Buenos Aires suburbs, qualified for the first time in its history to the final of the Copa Libertadores, and will face Brazil's Gremio in the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 22 and 29. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo