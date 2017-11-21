Sports

Freshman Mitchell scores 31, SDSU beats E Illinois 94-63

AP Sports Writer

November 21, 2017 12:35 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SAN DIEGO

Freshman Matt Mitchell scored 26 of his season-high 31 points in the second half, and Malik Pope had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 94-63 victory against Eastern Illinois on Monday night.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-6 forward who was making his third start, went off after halftime, including hitting six 3-pointers. He finished with seven 3-pointers and made 10 of 14 shots overall.

He got a standing ovation when he went to the bench with four minutes to play. His 31 points were a season-high for an SDSU player.

While Mitchell came on strong after halftime, Pope was dominant from the start, making three shots in the first three minutes to help SDSU (3-1) take an 11-3 lead en route to another overwhelming victory. Pope had 16 points and nine rebounds in an 83-52 victory against McNeese State on Friday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Aztecs, under first-year head coach Brian Dutcher, once again played tight defense and raced to a 40-25 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half.

SDSU made 13 of 25 from 3-point range.

Trey Kell finished with 14 points and Devin Watson, a junior transfer from San Francisco, had 10.

Jajuan Starks scored 17 for the Panthers (1-3) while Montell Goodwin had 14 and Michael Chavers 11.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers were facing the Aztecs for the first time in basketball. However, the Panthers are 1-1 against SDSU in football, including a 40-19 win in 2013 with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

San Diego St.: The Aztecs won their second straight game following an ugly loss at Arizona State last week. They get two days off before heading up the freeway for the eight-team Wooden Legacy, which also includes No. 21 Saint Mary's, Washington State and Georgia.

UP NEXT

Eastern Illinois: Hosts Fontbonne University on Friday night.

San Diego St.: The Aztecs face Sacramento State on Thursday night in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video