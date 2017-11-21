UC Santa Barbara controls 2nd half, beats Pepperdine 92-84

Sports

MALIBU, Calif.

Max Heidegger scored 24 points and UC Santa Barbara led the entire second half in a 92-84 victory over Pepperdine on Monday night in the Progressive Legends Classic sub-regional.

Heidegger was 8 of 16 from the field, including four three-pointers. Leland King II had 19 points and Marcus Jackson added 16 for UC Santa Barbara (2-2). King and Jackson each made three 3-pointers.

Kameron Edwards had a career-best 27 points for Pepperdine (1-3). Colbey Ross chipped in a career-high 25 points.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field, but Heidegger, King, and Jackson combined for 10-of-21 shooting from long range compared to the Waves' 5 of 12 from 3-point range.

The Gauchos had a double-digit lead for most of the second half. Edwards scored six points and Ross added four as part of a 14-7 surge to pull Pepperdine to 81-74 with 1:36 remaining, but the Waves didn't get closer.

It was the 73rd meeting between the teams, but the first since 2007-08.

