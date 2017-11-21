Sports

Jones, Fraser score 24, No. 15 Maryland women rout Howard

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:36 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Stephanie Jones and Brianna Fraser scored 24 points apiece and Blair Watson had 18, all career highs, and No. 15 Maryland coasted to a 111-49 win over Howard on Tuesday night.

Kristen Confroy had her second career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Fraser had a career-high 11 boards for her second double-double for the Terrapins (3-2).

Maryland made 11 of 20 3-pointers and shot 55 percent overall (41 for 75) on the way to the most points since beating Cal State Bakersfield 114-83 on Nov. 26, 2011. The Terps had a 53-32 rebounding advantage and forced 25 turnovers while holding the Bison (0-4) to 29 percent shooting (16 of 55).

Maryland scored the first seven points of the game and scored 11 straight that turned into a 25-2 run to close the first quarter with a 33-6 lead. Jones had 13. The Terps pushed the lead to 40 in the second quarter and were up 56-19 at the half. They made it 91-36 after three quarters and the lead reached 69 after a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asia McCants had 10 for Howard.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video