Olympic champion Gabby Douglas says team doctor abused her

FILE- This Aug. 23, 2016, file photo shows U.S. gymnastics team member Gabby Douglas, at the Empire State Building in New York. Douglas says she is among the group of athletes sexually abused by a former team doctor. Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion and a three-time gold medalist, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, that she waited so long to reveal the abuse by Larry Nassar because she was part of a group "conditioned to stay silent." Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo