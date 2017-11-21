Loyola (MD) handles D-III Goucher in 97-45 rout

Sports

Cam Gregory and Andrew Kostecka each scored 17 points, Brett Holcombe had a double-double and Loyola (MD) beat NCAA Division III-member Goucher 97-45 on Tuesday night.

Holcombe had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Andre Walker scored 14 points for Loyola (1-3),

After Timmy O'Farrell's 3-pointer with 12:18 remaining before halftime brought Goucher within 15-11, the Greyhounds went on a 12-3 run with Kostecka scoring half the points on a pair of layups and a jump shot.

Leading 27-13, Loyola proceeded to outscore Goucher 14-4 before intermission to put the game away. The Greyhounds went on to score 53 points in in the second half and shot 12 of 27 (44.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Dwayne Morton led the Gophers with 10 points and Devon Esslinger had nine points and 11 boards. Goucher committed 20 turnovers and shot 18 of 64 (28.1).

