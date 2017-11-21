Sports

Parham scores 19 points; VMI cruises past Ohio Valley 81-66

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:04 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

LEXINGTON, Va.

Bubba Parham scored 19 points to lead VMI to an 81-66 victory over Division II Ohio Valley on Tuesday night.

Parham was 8 of 16 from the floor but missed all six 3-point attempts. Keith Smith added 15 points for VMI (2-2). Jordan Ratliffe finished with 14.

Parker Black had 14 points and Kyle Mitchell chipped in 10 points for Ohio Valley.

Parham scored 12 point in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting to help give the Keydets a 45-30 halftime lead. Ohio Valley pulled to 50-45 with 15:13 to play, but a 17-8 surge gave VMI a 67-53 lead with about eight minutes remaining. The Keydets led by double-digits the rest of the way, including 17-point lead with three minutes to go.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

