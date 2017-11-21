Sports

UNC Greensboro throttles Longwood in 2nd half of a 71-40 win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:05 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Francis Alonso scored 16 points and the UNC Greensboro defense limited Longwood to just 11 second-half points en route to a 71-40 win over the winless Lancers Tuesday night.

Alonso had seven points in the first three minutes of the game, but the Spartans led by just four points, 33-29 at intermission.

UNC Greensboro opened the second half with a 33-9 run that broke the game open. The Spartans shot 41.9 percent (26 of 62) in earning their fourth win, all at home, in their first five games. Kyrin Galloway scored 11 points off the bench and Marvin Smith added another 10.

Longwood (0-4) got 17 points from B.K. Ashe, the lone Lancer to reach double-figure scoring. Longwood hit just 12 of 41 shots from the field (29.3 percent), including 4 of 15 from long-range, and was 12 of 22 from the line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video