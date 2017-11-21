Sports

Towson beats Penn, 79-71 to reach Gulf Coast title game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:07 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ESTERO, Fla.

Mike Morsell scored 18 points and led four players into double figure scoring as Towson edged Penn to advance to the championship game of the Gulf Coast Classic tournament Tuesday night.

The Tigers will face George Southern in the championship game Wednesday night.

The victory was the 100th career win at Towson for coach Pat Skerry, who becomes the third coach in school history with 100 wins.

Towson (4-1) shot 24 of 52 from the field, including 7 of 16 from long range, and converted 24 of 37 attempts from the free throw line. Zane Martin added 13 points and Eddie Keith II contributed 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Penn (3-3), led by Ryan Betley's 25 points, shot 28 of 58 (48.3 percent) from the field and knocked down 6 of 18 shots from long range, but managed just 14 free throw attempts. Darnell Foreman had 16 points for the Quakers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video