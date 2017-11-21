Jugovic leads Tennessee Tech over New Mexico 104-96

ALBUQUERQUE - Aleksa Jugovic hit his first nine shots and finished with a career high 31 points to help Tennessee Tech knock off New Mexico 104-96 on Tuesday night.
Jugovic hit all seven of his 3-pointers, including a dagger in the final minute that put the Golden Eagles (4-1) up 97-93, and also added six assists.
Chris McNeal scored 29 points on 7-of-11 shooting on 3-pointers, and Sam Logwood added 21 points for the Lobos (2-2).
Curtis Phillips Jr. had 23 points and Kajon Mack and Shaq Calhoun each scored 14 for the Golden Eagles.
Tennessee Tech didn't score until the 15:55 mark and missed its first 10 shots from the field before Jugovic hit the first of his six first-half 3-pointers.
New Mexico got out to a 22-8 lead before Jugovic got hot midway through the first half, dragging the Golden Eagles back into contention almost by himself.
Jugovic, who finished the first half with 24 points, scored 10 in a 11-2 that brought Tennessee Tech within 26-21, then followed that up moments later with eight points in the midst of a 14-6 run that tied it at 35.
McNeal put on a first-half show himself, at one point hitting three consecutive 3-pointers and had 18 at the break.
In the second half, neither side could build a lead larger than six points and with nine minutes left the Golden Eagles used an 8-2 run to go up 99-93.
BIG PICTURE
The win gives Tennessee Tech its best start since starting the 2014-15 season 4-1. New Mexico now has back-to-back losses with some tough games looming.
UP NEXT
New Mexico heads to Niceville, Fla., to meet Texas Christian in the next round of the Emerald City Classic on Friday. The Lobos own a 16-6 advantage in the series, but the teams haven't played since 2012.
The Eagles also head to Niceville to meet Omaha in the tournament.
