Chicago State runs away from NAIA-East-West U, 113-65

November 22, 2017 12:24 AM

Deionte Simmons scored 17 points and led four players into double-figure scoring as Chicago State thumped NAIA cross-town rival East-West University, 113-65 Tuesday night.

The Cougars built a 51-32 advantage in the first half and kicked their offense up a notch in the second half of the blowout win.

Fred Sims Jr. scored 15 points and Montana Byrd added another 13 for Chicago State, which shot 48.3 percent from the field (43 of 89), but launched just 15 shots from behind the arc, making four. The Cougars were 23 of 33 from the free throw line and collected 27 assists as a team.

The Phantoms shot just 28.1 percent from the field (18 of 64) and was just 2 of 18 from distance.

Cortland Gillespie scored 18 points to lead East-West, with Sherman Carter adding 13 and Carl Moore another 12.

