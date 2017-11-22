Sports

Officials report racial taunts during girl's soccer game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:36 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Officials at a Connecticut school say a group of students directed racial taunts toward the opposing team at a girls soccer playoff game.

The Hartford Courant reports officials at Windsor High School launched an investigation after a parent complained of St. Joseph High School fans singing the Toto song "Africa" at their players Nov. 7. Half of the Windsor players are students of color.

Windsor Superintendent Craig Cooke says he confirmed the taunts after a series of interviews with students. He says he issued a complaint to officials with the state Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

Conference director Karissa Niehoff says she has not seen the complaint yet. But she says the school could be fined or prohibited from competing if found in violation.

