Even 2 decades later, the 1997 Apple Cup still resonates

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1997, file photo, Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf is pressured by Washington in the NCAA college football Apple Cup game, in Seattle. Twenty years ago, the senior-laden upstart team from Washington State erased 67 years of hardship with one magical season that ended with the school's first Rose Bowl berth since before World War II. The clincher came on a dreary November day in Seattle that concluded with those in crimson and gray storming the turf of Husky Stadium and celebrating an Apple Cup victory over the Huskies. The Seattle Times via AP, File Rod Mar