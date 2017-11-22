Sports

Cal Poly beats Charleston 73-68 in Great Alaska Shootout

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:00 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Victor Joseph scored eight of his 20 points in the final 1:32 to lead Cal Poly to a 73-68 victory over Charleston on Wednesday in a Great Alaska Shootout opener.

Joseph was 5 of 11 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Donovan Fields added 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting with three 3s for Cal Poly (3-2). Jakub Niziol sank all five of his 3-point attempts and matched a career-best with 15 points.

Joe Chealey had 26 points and 10 assists to lead Charleston (2-2). Cameron Johnson and Evan Bailey added 10 points apiece.

Johnson made a 3-pointer to give Charleston its last lead, 62-61, with two minutes left. Joseph made a pair of 3s and Fields added four free throws and the Mustangs led 71-65 with 12 seconds left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chealey hit a 3-pointer and Johnson forced a turnover and assisted on Bailey's 3 to pull the Cougars to 71-68 with four seconds remaining. Joseph made two free throws to end it.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video