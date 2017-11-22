Sports

Austin Peay beats NAIA Bethel (Tenn) 90-58 at Fort Campbell

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:07 PM

November 22, 2017 07:07 PM

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky.

Averyl Ugba had 18 points and seven rebounds, Deyshawn Martin added 14 points for his first double-figure game, and Austin Peay beat NAIA Bethel (Tenn.) 90-58 on Wednesday at Fort Campbell.

It was the first time Fort Campbell, home of the 101st Airborne Division, has hosted a regular season collegiate basketball game. The Shaw Physical Fitness Center holds a crowd of around 1,400.

Richard Henderson hit 6 of 14 free throws and scored 10 points for Austin Peay (2-3), which was just 29 of 51 (57 percent) from the stripe. Ugba, Henderson and Martin each had two of Austin Peay's seven blocks. The Govs were just 1 of 14 from 3-point range but forced 29 turnovers.

Austin Peay led 33-30 at halftime and Chase Nappier pulled Bethel within 48-46 with 13:40 left on a 3-point play. But the Wildcats didn't make their next field goal until the 5:39 mark and trailed 73-53.

Nappier and Bradley Walker each scored 10 points for Bethel. Walker also grabbed 10 rebounds.

