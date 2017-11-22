Sports

Indiana State beats D-II Missouri-St. Louis 75-58

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:58 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

Qiydar Davis scored 14 points, Brandon Murphy added 12 and Indiana State coasted to a 75-58 victory over Division II Missouri-St. Louis on Wednesday.

Davis was 4 of 5 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Murphy was 4-of-7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the line. Brenton Scott added nine points, and Jordan Barnes made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for the Sycamores (2-3), who shot 50 percent (25 of 50) from the floor.

Anthony Hughes and Steven Davis scored 10 points apiece for Missouri-St. Louis.

The Tritons led 26-20 with 4:37 remaining in the first half. But Indiana State closed on a 17-8 surge for a 37-28 halftime lead. Davis scored seven points during the stretch.

Missouri-St. Louis pulled within seven points early in the second half but didn't get closer.

