Sports

Person, Varnado help spark Troy over ETSU 73-65

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 09:49 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

Wesley Person and Jordon Varnado combined for 43 points and Troy fended off ETSU 73-65 Wednesday night.

Person went on a tear, scoring 19 of Troy's final 23 points, hitting six of eight from 3-point range, seven of 10 overall. He made five 3s in a less than four-minute span late.

Person finished with 22 points, Varnado, who's scored in double-digits in the first half in three games this season, scored 21 for the Trojans (3-3).

ETSU (2-3) came as close as 49-45 when Jalan McCloud sank a pair of free throws with 7:45 to go. Then Person took over. The 6-foot-3 senior followed McCloud's free throws with a 3-pointer at the other end, took advantage of a McCloud turnover to hit another trey on the next possession, then added a layup and three more 3-pointers in quick succession. He grabbed the final defensive rebound of the game to run out the last 11 seconds.

Desonta Bradford scored 12 points and McCloud 11 for the Buccaneers, who shot 39 percent from the floor.

