Finke's double-double helps Illinois beat D-III Augustana

Michael Finke had his second career double-double and four more Illinois players scored in double figures to help the Illini beat Division III Augustana (Ill.) 96-62 on Wednesday night.
Illinois is 5-0 for the first time since winning its first six games in 2014-15.
Finke finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds — both season highs — and Leron Black had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Illinois. Freshman Mark Smith scored 13, Aaron Jordan added 12 points and Trent Frazier 10. Jordan made a career-high four 3-pointers to make his season mark to 11 of 18.
Smith became the first freshman to score in double figures in four straight games for Illinois since Kendrick Nunn in 2014. Brian Cook was the last with five straight in 2000.
Never miss a local story.
The Illini, who tied a season-high with 19 assists on 32 field goals, made 10 of 23 from distance to top their previous season-best of seven.
Finke and Mark Alstork hit back-to-back 3s to cap an 8-0 game-opening run and the Illini never trailed. Brett Benning made a 3-pointer to pull Augustana within two points, but Illinois scored the next 10 points to make it 21-9. Jordan and Finke hit 3-pointers 27 seconds apart to make it 32-17 with nearly nine minutes left in the half and Augustana trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Alstork, a graduate transfer from Wright State, scored all of his eight points in the first half and finished with five assists. He shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
Dylan Sortillo led the Vikings with 18 points and Chrishawn Orange added 10 on 2-of-10 shooting.
Augustana turned it over 29 times, leading to 36 points.
UP NEXT
Augustana plays at Chadron State on Saturday.
Illinois hosts North Carolina Central on Friday.
Comments