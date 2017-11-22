Sports

Cartwright's game winner lifts Providence past Belmont 66-65

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 11:27 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Kyron Cartwright scored 17 points and buried the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Providence beat Belmont 66-65 on Wednesday night.

Tied at 63 with less than 10 seconds left, Belmont's Dylan Windler threw down a lob to give the Bruins the lead. The Friars opted not to call timeout and inbounded quickly to Cartwright who sprinted down the floor and buried the 3.

Belmont led 58-55 with 3:17 remaining on Nick Hopkins' corner 3, but Providence (4-1) used a 6-0 run — with a pair of buckets from Alpha Diallo — to go ahead 61-58 with 1:40 left.

Hopkins hit another 3 with 40 seconds left to put the Bruins up 63-61 before Rodney Bullock made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left. Bullock scored 15 points for the Friars, Diallo, 13 and Jalen Lindsey 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Windler led Belmont with 17 points, Amanze Egekeze 16 and Nick Hopkins 11 for Belmont (4-2). The Bruins shot 11 of 33 (33.3 percent) from 3-point and were 23-for-49 overall (46.9).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video