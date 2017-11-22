Sports

Fayne, Evans lead Illinois State in 86-57 win

November 22, 2017

NORMAL, Ill.

Phil Fayne had 19 points and seven rebounds, William Tinsley added nine points with a career-high 10 boards, and Illinois State beat Division II Quincy 86-57 on Wednesday night.

Keyshawn Evans scored 17 points with six assists, Madison Williams and Taylor Bruninga added 10 apiece with Bruninga grabbing nine boards for the Redbirds (3-2) in their home opener.

Illinois State hit five straight 3-pointers in opening the second half with a 17-3 run and led by 31 after Luke Litwiller's third 3 with 2:57 to play. Evans, Isaac Gassman and Tinsley each had a 3 in the run and Litwiller had two. The Redbirds finished shooting 14 of 29 from behind the arc (48.3 percent).

Evans' opening 3-pointer sparked a 13-5 run and the Redbirds led by 16 on Williams' layup with 6:07 to play in the first half. Quincy scored nine straight points before Fayne's free throw put Illinois State up 43-35 at halftime.

Demetrius Houston led Quincy with 11 points.

