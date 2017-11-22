Sports

Stetson slips past South Alabama, 81-77 in overtime

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 11:23 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MOBILE, Ala.

Freshman Abayomi Iyiola led five Stetson players in double figures with a career-high 16 points and the Hatters beat South Alabama 81-77 in overtime on Wednesday night.

B.J. Glasford hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, Divine Myles scored 14, Luke Doyle had 11 points and Christiaan Jones added 10 for Stetson (4-2). Senior Larry Dennis had six points and 10 rebounds — one shy of his career best.

Angel Rivera and Jones sandwiched 3-pointers around a free throw by South Alabama's Dederick Lee to open overtime and Stetson made 5-of-8 free throws from there to hold off the Jaguars (3-3). South Alabama was just 3-of-10 shooting in the extra period.

After Josh Ajayi's back-to-back layups capped a 6-0 spurt that gave the Jaguars a one-point lead, Rivera made a layup and then hit a 3 to make it 70-66 with 31 seconds left. Ajayi made 1 of 2 free throws, Lee stole it from Doyle and South Alabama got offensive rebounds off two missed 3-pointers before Rodrick Sikes hit a trey with 2.6 seconds left to force overtime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sikes hit seven 3s and finished with 32 points — both career highs — and Ajayi scored 20 with 11 rebounds and four assists for South Alabama.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video