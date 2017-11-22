Sports

Jean's late 3 takes Louisiana Tech by Evansville 63-61

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 11:32 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CANCUN, Mexico

Derric Jean sank a 3-pointer with one second remaining for the win and Louisiana Tech remained undefeated, slipping by Evansville 63-61 in the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (5-0) trailed 61-60 with six seconds left when Jalen Harris missed from distance and Jacobi Boykins grabbed the offensive rebound then dished to Jean who sank the 3-pointer for a 63-61 edge with a second to play.

DaQuan Bracey scored 17 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Bulldogs. Jean added 13 points, three rebounds and four steals, Harris had nine points and Boykins had eight points and led the team with 12 rebounds.

Louisiana Tech led 31-27 at the break but fell behind midway through the second half and trailed 58-51 with 5:31 to play. Harris hit a 3-pointer to get the Bulldogs back up, 60-59, with 1:43 left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blake Simmons led the Purple Aces (5-1) with 15 points and six rebounds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video