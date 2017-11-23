Sports

Lofton, Chuha lead New Mexico St. past Colorado St. 89-76

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:41 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Zach Lofton scored 30 points and Eli Chuha added 24 points and the two only missed a combined six shots and New Mexico State beat Colorado State 89-76 on Wednesday.

Lofton went 12-of-15 shooting and Chuha was 8 of 11 and the duo shot 77 percent from the floor while the rest of the Lobos went 14 for 32 (43.8).

New Mexico State (3-1) built a 15-7 lead after a Lofton jumper and a pair of free throws by Chuha. J.D. Paige hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Prentiss Nixon buried a 3 to tie it before the Aggies went on an 18-6 run. New Mexico State led 43-36 halftime. A.J. Harris made back-to-back 3s and the lead went to 53-41.

Che Bob led Colorado State (2-3) with 21 points, Nixon 15 and Paige added 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Rams still the lead the all-time series 5-2.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video