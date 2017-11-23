San Jose St. dumps Idaho St. 62-54 behind Hillsman's 15

Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Jaycee Hillsman scored 15 points, Isaiah Nichols had a career-high 14 points and San Jose State kept Idaho State winless with a 62-54 victory over the Bengals on Wednesday night.

Hillsman broke a 9-9 tie with a pair of 3-pointer and a 3-point play off a layup and San Jose State (2-3) never trailed again. The Spartans led 22-15 at the break — Idaho State's lowest-scoring half of the season.

Nichols entered the game 0 for 3 from 3-point range but came alive Wednesday to hit 4-of-5 3-pointers. The win snapped a three-game skid for San Jose State. Ryan Welage scored a season-low 10 points in the win.

Jared Stutzman led Idaho State (0-4) with 12 points and Geno Luzcando and Gary Chivichyan each scored 10. The Bengals were 17-of-54 shooting (31.5 percent) from field and just 7 of 24 (29.2) from 3-point range.

