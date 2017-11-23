Wilfried Tsonga of France returns a ball during a training session at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. France will face Belgium in the Davis Cup final starting next Friday.
Wilfried Tsonga of France returns a ball during a training session at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. France will face Belgium in the Davis Cup final starting next Friday. Michel Spingler AP Photo
Wilfried Tsonga of France returns a ball during a training session at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. France will face Belgium in the Davis Cup final starting next Friday. Michel Spingler AP Photo

Sports

Noah cuts Mahut for Davis Cup final vs. Belgium

AP Sports Writer

November 23, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LILLE, France

France captain Yannick Noah surprisingly cut Nicolas Mahut from his squad to face Belgium in the Davis Cup final this weekend.

Noah, who has captained France to victory twice, instead included Richard Gasquet in his four-man team at the draw on Thursday.

Mahut was expected to play in doubles after training the whole week with Julien Benneteau, who was not selected either.

Belgium No. 1 David Goffin will open play against Lucas Pouille on Friday, and France No. 1 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will follow against Steve Darcis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert are set to play against Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore in Saturday's doubles.

Captains have until one hour before matches to change their lineup.

Nine-time champion France lost its three previous finals, in 2002, 2010 and 2014. It seeks its first title since 2001.

Belgium, in the final for the second time in three years, is looking for its first.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video