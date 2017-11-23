Lions DE Ansah active, Vikings OT Remmers inactive

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dwight Freeney 93) watches play during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Detroit Lions have added Freeney off waivers from Seattle. Detroit acquired the 37-year-old Freeney Wednesday, Nov. 22, a day before hosting the Minnesota Vikings in a possibly pivotal game for the NFC North title.