Miami, Northwestern, Utah to play in 2018 Wooden Legacy

FULLERTON, Calif.

Miami, Northwestern and Utah are among the eight schools that will play in the 2018 Wooden Legacy men's college basketball tournament.

Next year's field for the tournament to be played Nov. 22, 23 and 25 was announced Thursday.

Miami won two of three games when it played in the 2013 edition.

The other participants are Fresno State, Hawaii, LaSalle and Seton Hall. One other school is still to be named. Except for Miami, all will be appearing at the event for the first time.

The Wooden Legacy was formed in 2013 as a merger of the John R. Wooden Classic and Anaheim Classic.

