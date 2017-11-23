Sports

Robinho denies sexual assault after 9-year jail sentence

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:13 PM

MILAN

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid striker Robinho was sentenced to nine years in jail by a court in Milan on charges of violent sexual assault following an incident in 2013, Italian news agency ANSA reported Thursday.

Currently playing for Atletico Mineiro in his native Brazil, Robinho's lawyer said in a statement that the 33-year-old Robinho denied the charges and will appeal the court's decision.

ANSA reported that five other men were also accused of violently sexually assaulting an Albanian woman and that another member of the group, Ricardo Falco, was also sentenced to nine years in jail. The other four men had not been found by Italian police, ANSA said.

Robinho's lawyer, Marisa Alija, issued a statement saying that "We clarify that he has already defended himself from these allegations, and insist he had no participation in that episode."

Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

Robinho also previously played for Manchester City in the English Premier League.

