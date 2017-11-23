Sports

Nicholls St tops Presbyterian in Battle 4 Atlantis Mainland

November 23, 2017

BALTIMORE

Roddy Peters had 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to help Nicholls State beat Presbyterian 76-64 on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis Mainland Tournament.

Tevon Saddler was just 4-of-14 shooting but made 9 of 10 free throws to finish with 17 points for Nicholls State (3-2), which entered averaging 100.3 points per game. He also had nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Peters and Lafayette Rutledge each made three 3-pointers as the Colonels were 8 of 21.

Reggie Dillard scored 17 points, Davon Bell had 13 and Francois Lewis 12 for Presbyterian (1-5). Bell was 11 of 12 at the line as the Blue Hose only missed one free throw in 21 attempts.

Dillard became the fourth player in PC's Division I history to reach 1,000 career points.

Nicholls State will face Maryland, Baltimore County on Friday in the mainland title game. Presbyterian plays Chicago State for third.

