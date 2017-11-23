Jordan Spieth of the U.S. looks over the 17th green during the second round of the Australian Open Golf tournament in Sydney, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
Sports

Spieth makes little headway at the Australian Open

AP Sports Writer

November 23, 2017 08:04 PM

SYDNEY

Defending champion Jordan Spieth didn't make much of a move up the leaderboard at the Australian Open on Friday, shooting an even-par 71 in perfect scoring conditions.

After an opening 70, he was at 1-under 141 and likely to be at least eight strokes out of the lead by the end of the second round. He finished on a good note, making a birdie on the ninth hole, his last of the day.

Spieth, who hasn't played since the Presidents Cup in late September, has won the Australian Open two out of the last three years and finished second the other time.

First-round leader Cameron Davis, who led by two strokes after an opening 63, had an afternoon start, as did Jason Day, who trailed Davis by three shots.

