DeJesus, Fall lead UCF past Nebraska 68-59

Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:36 PM



LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Ceasar DeJesus scored 15 points, 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Central Florida downed Nebraska 68-59 in a first-round game Thursday at the Advocare Invitational.

UCF (4-0) is off to its best start since 2010-11

James Palmer Jr. had 20 of his 22 points in the second half for Nebraska (3-2).

Palmer's strong second half helped Nebraska, which trailed by 18 early on, get within 53-47 with 3:15 to play but the Cornhuskers could get no closer than six the rest of the way.

DeJesus scored 10 and Fall had nine, including a slam that came off a nifty move into the paint, as UCF went ahead 36-20 at the half.

Fall departed with 4½ minutes left after landing awkwardly on his leg after trying to block a shot. He was able to return in the final minute before intermission.

Fall got his lone second-half basket with 1:15 remaining, a slam that made it 60-51

The Knights held a 26-6 scoring advantage in the paint during the opening 20 minutes over Nebraska, which shot 25 percent (7 for 28). UCF's margin in the paint for the game wound up 36-20.

BIG PICTURE

UCF: Fall is one of 40 tallest living persons in the world and the tallest player in NCAA Division I. His shoe size is 22 and has a wingspan of 8 feet, 4 inches.

Nebraska: Both losses have come against teams in the Advocare Invitational. The Cornhuskers lost to semifinalist St. John's 79-56 on Nov. 6.

UP NEXT

UCF: Will play in the semifinals Friday night.

Nebraska: Enters consolation-round play Friday night.

