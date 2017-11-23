Sports

Charleston downs Sam Houston 59-49 behind Pointer

November 23, 2017 11:33 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Marquise Pointer scored 12 points, including a go-ahead jumper, Nick Harris scored 11 with eight rebounds, and the College of Charleston beat Sam Houston State 59-49 on Thursday night to win the consolation semifinals of the 2017 GCI Great Alaska Shootout.

Jo Chealey scored 13 points with eight assists and Jaylen McManus added nine points with three 3-pointers for the Cougars (3-2), who face the winner of Santa Clara vs. Anchorage Alaska in the finals on Saturday.

Marcus Harris hit a 3 to end more than 7:36 scoreless minutes for the Bearkats extending to the first quarter and Sam Houston State closed to 32-28 early in the second half. Albert Almanza tied it at 41 with a 3, but Harris hit a layup, Evan Bailey added a 3, and the Cougars were up 46-41, and led by 11 with 1:02 left to play. Chealey hit four free throws down the stretch to seal it.

McManus opened with a 3-pointer and the Cougars led 12-7 after he hit another 3. Galbreath put the Bearkats up 15-14 with a jumper, but Pointer hit a go-ahead jumper and the Cougars scored nine unanswered point while the Bearkats went scoreless the rest of the way to lead 25-18 at halftime.

Chris Galbreath Jr. led Sam Houston State (2-3) with 11 points and seven rebounds.

