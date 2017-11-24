Sports

San Diego State beats Sacramento state 89-52

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 03:07 AM

November 24, 2017

FULLERTON, Calif.

Devin Watson scored 12 points, Trey Kell added 11, and San Diego State made 10 of 25 3-pointers in beating Sacramento State 89-52 in Thursday night's opening round of the Wooden Legacy.

Jalen McDaniels scored eight points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and Matt Mitchell scored 11 points for the Aztecs (4-1), who face Georgia on Friday.

San Diego State never trailed and outrebounded the Hornets 50-26, outscored them 30-20 in the paint and scored 26 points off of 22 Sacramento State turnovers.

Watson hit two jumpers and Pope and Kell hit 3s in San Diego State's opening 12-0 run and the Aztecs (4-1) pulled ahead on a 14-2 run in which Watson and Schakel hit 3s. The Aztecs led 49-14 at halftime after shooting 40.5 percent from the floor to 23.1 percent for the Hornets and were up by as many as 47 in the second half.

Justin Strings scored 10 points for the Hornets (1-4), who play Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

