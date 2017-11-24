Top 25 Capsules

A'ja Wilson scored a career-high 33 points, Lindsey Spann added 17 and No. 3 South Carolina survived a serious test before beating Rutgers 78-68 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Wilson went 15 for 17 from the foul line for the Gamecocks (5-0), who won their 16th consecutive game going back to last season.
Rutgers was within 63-60 midway through the fourth, but South Carolina finished on a 15-8 run. Wilson topped her previous career-best by a point; she had 32 against Maryland on Nov. 13.
Tyler Scaife scored 20 for Rutgers (4-1).
No. 4 LOUISVILLE 115, MURRAY STATE 51
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kylee Shook scored a career-high 21 points and fellow reserve Bionca Dunham also had career highs of 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead Louisville to a rout of Murray State.
The Cardinals (6-0) had a school record for points in the victory and got 76 points from their bench.
Twice previously, the Cardinals had scored 109 points in a game. That last time occurred against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 18, 1996
Abria Gulledge had 18 points to lead the Racers (1-4).
No. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 90, COLUMBIA 54
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 23 points while Teaira McCowan added 21 points and 10 rebounds to help Mississippi State rout Columbia.
Mississippi State (5-0) only led 22-20 after the first quarter and by eight at the half before blowing the game open in the third.
Camille Zimmerman had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Columbia (2-4).
No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 75, DREXEL 42
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Teana Muldrow scored 25 points, Kristina King had 10 points and nine rebounds, and West Virginia beat Drexel to conclude the relocated Paradise Jam.
Muldrow was 10 of 16 from the floor as the Mountaineers shot 56 percent overall, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. She reached 19 points early in the third as WVU led 44-25.
Chania Ray added 11 points for West Virginia (5-0) and Katrina Pardee chipped it 10. Ashley Jones had six of the Mountaineers' 20 assists.
Ray made all three of her 3-pointers in the first half and the Mountaineers had an 18-point lead by halftime. King capped the third quarter with a 3-point play and it was a 33-point advantage early in the fourth.
Kelsi Lidge led Drexel (2-3) with four 3-pointers and 16 points.
No. 13 FLORIDA STATE 101, SACRED HEART 52
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas had 28 points and eight rebounds, Chatrice White and Ama Degbeon each had a double-double, and Florida State breezed by Sacred Heart.
Thomas' 18th career 20-point game helped Florida State to its first 5-0 start since the 2012-13 season.
White finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Degbeon had 11 points and 13 boards. Imani Wright added 20 points for Florida State, which had 24 assists on 38 field goals and outrebounded Sacred Heart 56-35. AJ Alix was three assists shy of the program's single-game record of 15.
Erin Storck led Sacred Heart (2-3) with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Adrianne Hagood added 12 points for the Pioneers, who were 15-of-56 shooting.
No. 15 MARYLAND 89, KENNESAW STATE 35
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Blair Watons hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Kaila Charles added 18 and Maryland rolled to a win over Kennesaw State in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Terps (4-2), who play Miami on Sunday, took care of this one quickly. Six different players scored in a 15-0 run in the first quarter that produced a 19-2 lead. Maryland then had an 8-0 burst that turned into a 25-2 run in the second quarter and led 47-15 at the half.
Breanna Hoover had nine points for the Lady Owls, who shot 23 percent.
No. 17 SOUTH FLORIDA 82, WASHINGTON STATE 45
South Florida opened on a 19-0 run, and the Bulls rolled past Washington State in the quarterfinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Kitija Laska scored 23 points for USF (5-0), which didn't give up a point until early in the second quarter and led 35-8 at the half. The eight points matched the fewest allowed by the Bulls in a half against a Division I opponent, last done when they topped Georgetown in 2013.
Maria Jespersen scored 15 and Laura Ferreira added 14 for USF.
Louise Brown scored nine points for Washington State (1-4). Borislava Hristova scored all eight of Washington State's first-half points.
USF guard Enna Pehadzic scored seven points in her collegiate debut, after sitting out last season with a right knee injury.
GREEN BAY 61, No. 24 ARIZONA STATE 48
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Allie LeClaire scored 18 points, Jessica Lindstrom added 17 and Green Bay rolled to a victory over Arizona State at the Cancun Challenge.
LeClaire made 8 of 11 from the field, and Lindstrom was 7-of-14 shooting and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Green Bay (5-0) shot 51 percent from the field and outrebounded the Sun Devils 39-23.
Robbi Ryan and Jamie Ruden came off the bench, combining for 25 points to lead Arizona State (4-2), which lost to seventh-ranked Mississippi State 65-57 in a tournament opener on Thursday.
