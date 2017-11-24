FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo .New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo .New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore 23) warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans. Lattimore did not practice Wednesday, Nov. 22, because of a left ankle injury which occurred in last Sunday’s victory. A first-round draft choice and the Saints’ top cornerback this season, Lattimore limped through the locker room wearing a protective boot on his lower left leg while it was open to reporters.
Saints cornerbacks Lattimore, Crawley, ruled out vs. Rams

November 24, 2017 07:07 PM

The New Orleans Saints have ruled out both of their top two cornerbacks for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Marshon Lattimore, the top cornerback selected in last spring's NFL draft at 11th overall, has not practiced since twisting his left ankle during a victory over the Washington Redskins last Sunday.

Crawley, a second-year-pro, also has not practiced this week. He has an abdominal injury.

Lattimore often has covered opponents' top receivers, rarely giving up catches. He has two interceptions, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Crawley has one interception to go with eight pass breakups.

The decision to scratch Lattimore and Crawley leaves P.J. Williams, DeVante Harris and recently reacquired free agent Sterling Moore as the top cornerbacks on the Saints' roster.

