Saints cornerbacks Lattimore, Crawley, ruled out vs. Rams

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo .New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore 23) warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans. Lattimore did not practice Wednesday, Nov. 22, because of a left ankle injury which occurred in last Sunday’s victory. A first-round draft choice and the Saints’ top cornerback this season, Lattimore limped through the locker room wearing a protective boot on his lower left leg while it was open to reporters.