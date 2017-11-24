Sports

San Jose Earthquakes hire Mikael Stahre as new head coach

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:29 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SAN JOSE, Calif.

The San Jose Earthquakes hired Mikael Stahre as their new head coach Friday to replace Dominic Kinnear, who was fired in June.

Stahre, 42 and from Stockholm, Sweden, had 11 years of coaching experience in European leagues, most recently as head coach for a season with BK Hacken in Sweden's Allsvenskan league, posting a 14-6-10 record.

The Quakes fired Kinnear along with assistant John Spencer, making former player Chris Leitch the replacement head coach for the remainder of the season.

Leitch and Alex Covelo, an assistant coach the final four months of the season under Leitch, will go back to their previous roles as technical director and director of methodology.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kinnear was hired in 2015 — when San Jose opened its new, state-of-the-art, soccer-only Avaya Stadium — for his second stint coaching the Quakes after also directing the club from 2004-05, compiling a combined record of 54-45-48.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video