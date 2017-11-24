Sports

Northern Colorado pulls away from Youngstown State 80-67

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Jordan Davis scored 20 points and handed out five assists and Jalen Sanders finished with a double-double as Northern Colorado pulled away from Youngstown State in the second half to post an 80-67 victory in the Sanford Pentagon Showcase on Friday night.

Davis knocked down 9 of 13 shots from the floor and also blocked two shots, while Sanders tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (3-2), who shot 53.6 percent (30 of 56) from the floor.

Cameron Morse led the Penguins (2-3) with 17 points, but he made just 8 of 23 shots, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Tyree Robinson chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while Braun Hartfield totaled 16 points and seven rebounds and Jeremiah Ferguson scored 10.

Northern Colorado shut down the high-scoring Penguins, who came in averaging 97 points per game. Youngstown State shot a respectable 42.2 percent (27 of 64) from the floor, but the Penguins hit just 4 of 14 (28.6) from long range and 9 of 23 (29.1 percent) from the free-throw line.

The Bears shot 57.6 percent in the first half and led 44-34. Youngstown State pulled within 57-53 midway through the second half, but Andre Spight scored 10 points in the final 10:24 to wrap up the victory.

