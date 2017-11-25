Sports

Allen leads Rider to 2nd win this season over Hampton, 94-80

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:50 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LAS VEGAS

Jordan Allen scored 22 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as Rider beat Hampton for the second time this season, this time at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Friday night.

The Broncs have beaten Hampton in all four meetings between the schools, including a 90-75 victory in the season opener. Rider now has won four straight and five of six to start the season.

Allen hit 4 of 9 3-point attempts and was 7 of 17 from the field. Dimencio Vaughn added 19 points, Frederick Scott added 15 and Stevie Jordan scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Rider shot 32 of 62 from the field (51.6 percent), including 9 of 20 from beyond the arc, and converted 21 of 29 from the free throw line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hampton (2-5) got 19 points from Jermaine Marrow and another 18 from Greg Heckstall while shooting 31 of 67 from the field (46.3 percent).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video