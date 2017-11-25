Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett 16) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett 16) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Sports

Haskins helps No. 8 Ohio State rally to beat Michigan 31-20

AP Sports Writer

November 25, 2017 04:07 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Dwayne Haskins replaced injured star J.T. Barrett in the third quarter and led No. 8 Ohio State from behind to beat Michigan 31-20 Saturday for the Buckeyes' sixth straight win in the storied rivalry.

The Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) head to the Big Ten championship game next week to face No. 5 Wisconsin, with hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines (8-4, 5-4) have lost 13 of 14 to Ohio State, including the last three with coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan was relegated to starting John O'Korn because Brandon Peters wasn't cleared to play after having a concussion and Wilton Speight is still out with cracked vertebrae. The fifth-year senior O'Korn simply didn't make the most of the opportunity, completing fewer than half of his passes. He was picked off with about two minutes left and the Buckeyes ahead 24-20.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mike Weber sealed it for Ohio State with a 25-yard touchdown run with 1:44 left.

Haskins, meanwhile, took full advantage of his chance to play. The redshirt freshman was 6 of 7 for 94 yards and had a 22-yard run that set up J.K. Dobbins' 1-yard touchdown gave Ohio State a 21-20 lead late in the third quarter.

Barrett appeared to hurt his right knee on a run midway through the third quarter. He limped off the field and toward the locker room before returning to watch the rest of the game from the sideline.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes rallied from deficits for 14-0 in the first half and 20-14 in the second. Now the question is: Will they have Barrett for the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis.

Michigan: The Wolverines can't win 10 games for the first time in Jim Harbaugh's three seasons and they will lament the many missed opportunities they had against Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The last time Ohio State faced Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship with a backup quarterback Cardale Jones led the Buckeyes to a 59-0 victory in 2014 that put them in the playoff.

Michigan: The Wolverines may end up in the Holiday Bowl.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video