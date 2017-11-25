Sports

New Hampshire grabs 3 INTs, beats CCSU 14-0 in FCS playoffs

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 05:33 PM

DURHAM, N.H.

Trevor Knight threw for 299 yards and a touchdown, Evan Gray scored on a short run with 1:04 remaining, and New Hampshire beat Central Connecticut 14-0 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

CCSU's Tajik Bagley intercepted a pass in the end zone and the Blue Devils took over at their 20 with 5:05 left in the game. But New Hampshire got it right back as Jared Kuehl recovered a fumble and Gray sealed it five plays later.

New Hampshire (8-4) will play fourth-seeded Central Arkansas (10-1) next Saturday.

Knight threw a 39-yard completion to Malik Love to become the fifth UNH quarterback to reach 3,000 yards in a season. Love finished the game with 123 yards on 10 catches.

Tanner Kingsley was intercepted twice for CCSU (8-4) and Drew Jean-Guillaume had one of his two passing attempts picked.

CCSU blocked a 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Tymir Hinton returned it 43 yards. Five plays later, Frankie Palmer missed a 47-yard field goal with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

