From left to right, Russia's Aleksei Pushkarev, Vasiliy Kondratenko, Ilvir Khuzin and Alexander Kasjanov stand together during a ceremony after racing to a first-place finish during a four-man World Cup Bobsled race in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck

Russia ends embattled week with World Cup bobsled gold

November 25, 2017 08:26 PM

WHISTLER, British Columbia

A Russian sled won a four-man World Cup bobsled race Saturday night, ending an embattled week for the federation that is losing Olympic medals and had its president banned as well

Alexander Kasjanov, Ilvir Khuzin, Vasiliy Kondratenko and Aleksei Pushkarev won Saturday by about a quarter-second. Britain's sled driven by Lamin Deen took second and the German sled piloted by Nico Walther got third.

Russia's two-man and four-man bobsled gold medals from the Sochi Games were stripped earlier in the week as part of the ongoing probe into doping at those Olympics. Alexandr Zubkov, the driver of those sleds and now the Russian Bobsleigh Federation president, was also banned from future Olympics in any capacity.

Russia also lost two skeleton medals from Sochi as part of the doping sanctions.

