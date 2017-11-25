No. 5 UCLA beats Creighton in Las Vegas Shootout

Kennedy Burke scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead No. 5 UCLA to a 72-63 victory over Creighton in the Las Vegas Shootout on Saturday.
Monique Billings added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins (5-1) while Lajahna Drummer had 10 points for UCLA, which rallied in the second half to sweep their two Shootout games this weekend.
Jaylyn Agnew led Creighton (3-3) with 15 points. Audrey Faber added 13 points and Temi Carda had 12 points for the Bluejays, who led for most of the first half, but shot only 36 percent from the field.
UCLA only had eight turnovers in the game.
Never miss a local story.
The Bluejays built a 26-17 lead, their largest of the game with 9:27 until halftime. The Bruins rallied late in the second quarter, and led 36-35 at halftime, despite shooting 35 percent in the half.
The lead see-sawed four times early in the third quarter, before UCLA took the lead for good at 40-39 and ended the period on a 17-6 run. The Bruins expanded the lead to 18 with 8:48 left in the game, before Creighton put on a late unthreatening rally.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA: The Bruins passed both tests at the Las Vegas Shootout this weekend after losing to top-ranked UConn on Tuesday at home. It will be interesting to see if the Bruins move from their No. 5 ranking next week due to the loss. Up next are home games against UC Riverside and UC Santa Barbara.
Creighton: The Bluejays' weekend efforts went for no wins. They also lost to Washington 67-64. Saturday's game was their fourth in seven days. Creighton had defeated Nebraska and Northern Iowa earlier in the week.
UP NEXT
The Bruins host UC Riverside on Tuesday.
Creighton will play at Drake on Dec. 3.
Comments